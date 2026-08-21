Derrick Rose ready to meet Cebuano fans

CEBU basketball fans are in for a treat as NBA legend and 2011 Most Valuable Player Derrick Rose makes his first visit to the Queen City of the South for “Rose Meets the Queen: Derrick Rose in Cebu,” a two-day ArenaPlus celebration culminating on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The visit marks Rose’s third trip to the Philippines as an ArenaPlus brand ambassador and his first time in Cebu — one of the country’s biggest basketball hotbeds.

The celebration tips off on Tuesday, Aug. 25, with an exclusive Champion’s Circle Appreciation Dinner, where select ArenaPlus players will have the rare opportunity to meet and interact with the basketball icon in an intimate setting.

As the No. 1 Pagcor-licensed online sportsbook in the Philippines, ArenaPlus continues to create experiences that bring its most valued players closer to the sports and athletes they love, both on and beyond the app.

On Wednesday, the celebration opens to more Cebuano basketball fans at SM Seaside City Cebu for “Rose Meets the Queen: Derrick Rose in Cebu.”

Activities begin at 11 a.m., giving fans the chance to experience basketball activities, giveaways, and entertainment throughout the day. Admission is free and open to guests 21 years old and above.

For ArenaPlus, bringing Rose to Cebu is also part of a bigger push to bring major sports experiences and build stronger fan communities beyond Metro Manila.

“Sports have always been about more than what happens on the court. They bring people together and give fans a community where they can share the moments that make the game special,” said Ethan William, head of ArenaPlus.

“That’s why we want to bring experiences like this closer to fans across the country, not just in Metro Manila. Cebu has an incredible passion for basketball, and bringing Derrick here is one way for us to celebrate that community and give Cebuano fans an experience they can call their own.”

The festivities continue throughout the afternoon before renowned Filipino artist Skusta Clee takes the stage for a performance, bringing together basketball, music, and fan experiences to cap the two-day celebration.

With “Rose Meets the Queen,” Cebu basketball fans finally get their turn to welcome the former NBA MVP and experience one of the game’s most recognizable stars up close. / PR