Desalinated water reaches Mactan

DESALINATED water from a facility in Cordova is now reaching Lapu-Lapu City and other communities on Mactan Island through the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) system, giving Cebu an additional water source as demand grows and pressure on groundwater increases.

The initial 5,000 cubic meters per day (5 MLD) supply from the Isla Mactan Cordova Corp. (IMCC) desalination plant began flowing into the MCWD system in July. A new connection at a water injection point in Barangay Babag 2, Lapu-Lapu City, has extended the supply to communities across Mactan Island.

The 5 MLD initial delivery is part of a 20,000-cubic-meter-per-day (20 MLD) commitment under the joint venture agreement signed by MCWD and Vivant Water in April 2025. IMCC is subsidiary of Vivant Water.

Once the facility reaches the full committed volume, it is expected to provide enough water to support nearly 30,000 households, according to Vivant Water.

Vivant Water president Jess Anthony Garcia said the project would provide Cebu with an alternative to its traditional dependence on groundwater.

“Water is not an infinite resource, and we cannot continue relying on the same sources without considering their long-term capacity to recover,” Garcia said.

“Desalination gives us another option — drawing from the sea rather than groundwater, easing pressure on our aquifers while bringing that resilience closer to more Cebuano families and businesses,” he added.

MCWD General Manager John Dx Lapid said the additional supply would help the water district diversify its sources and strengthen the reliability of its water system.

MCWD Chairman Ruben Almendras said Cebu needs to explore alternative sources as water demand increases and groundwater resources face continued pressure.

“Cebu island is a water-scarce region geographically. Finding innovative ways to provide

water to the growing demand while preserving the degrading groundwater health is imminent,” Almendras said.

Groundwater has long been one of Cebu’s primary water sources, but continued extraction can place pressure on aquifers when pumping exceeds their natural rate of recovery.

Desalination provides an alternative by sourcing water from the sea rather than groundwater or surface water. The additional supply is expected to support households and establishments in one of Cebu’s major growth areas.

Vivant Corp. CEO Arlo Sarmiento said the project expands the company’s infrastructure investments into the water sector.

The connection was marked by a ceremonial tapping in Barangay Babag 2 attended by Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Philip Lo, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia Chan, MCWD officials and Vivant Water executives.

As intake systems stabilize, Isla Mactan’s desalination plant will continue working with MCWD toward the delivery of the full 20 MLD committed volume, Vivant Water said. / MVG