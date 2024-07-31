Desalination plant launch to bring water relief to 20,000 households

AROUND 20,000 households in Cebu City’s south district and downtown area will have additional supply of water with the opening of the desalination plant in Barangay Mambaling on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), together with the Pilipinas Water Resources Inc. (PWRI), opened the valve of the injection point of the desalination plant, which will supply 10 million liters per day (MLD) of water to the local water district.

MCWD Board of Director (BOD) chairman Jose Daluz III said the consumers from Barangay Mambaling adjacent barangays will be the first beneficiaries of the water supply from the desalination facility.

MCWD and PWRI held an inauguration ceremony on July 31, marking the start of the desalination plant's operation that is set on August 1, 2024, Daluz said.

The facility converts brackish waters from the sea into fresh and potable water for the MCWD consumer.

The plant has an overall capacity of 25 MLD of water to supply to MCWD. (EHP)