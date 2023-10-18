Desiderio, Manila Chooks upset Belgium’s Antwerp

THE Manila Chooks authored the biggest upset in the Fiba 3x3 Al Bidda Park Challenger 2023 in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday night, Oct. 17, 2023 as the team took down the world No. 3 Antwerp of Belgium, 14-12, all thanks to the heroics of Cebuano Paul Desiderio.

Now back in harness after recovering from an ACL injury, the Liloan native received a pass from Marcus Hammonds and rose up over the defense before draining the game-winning two-pointer.

It was a huge win for Manila Chooks against an Antwerp team that ranks third in the Fiba World Tour standings.

Former University of Cebu foreign student-athlete Tosh Sesay led Manila Chooks with seven points and 12 rebounds.

Manila Chooks, though, could not sustain their momentum and fell to Utrecht, 22-15. They finished the competition in ninth place.

Desiderio figures to be a huge part of Chooks to Go’s 3x3 program, especially with Mac Tallo’s impending departure back to the PBA.