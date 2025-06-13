Designers urged to lead as creativity linked with economic resilience

CREATIVES must rise as leaders and problem-solvers, not just artists, in a rapidly changing economy where good design is increasingly tied to business success and societal well-being. This was the resounding call at the Good Design, Good Business Summit 2025, hosted by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on June 5, 2025, at Oakridge Studio in Oakridge Business Park in Mandaue City.

“This is a movement,” declared CCCI president Jay Yuvallos in his opening remarks. “Good design is good business because it improves lives.” He underscored the summit’s focus on transforming design from a visual tool into a problem-solving force embedded in housing, real estate, manufacturing, tourism and urban planning.

“Design is no longer optional,” Yuvallos said. “It is essential for Cebu to compete, create and thrive.”

Retailers, developers and public sector stakeholders attended the event, a flagship of Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2025, which centered on positioning design as a strategic lever for innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth across sectors.

CBM 2025 chairman Anton Mari Perdices echoed the message, urging business and design communities to embed design into the fabric of planning and development.

“Design is infrastructure. It should be part of how we plan, build and grow,” he said, adding that “as Cebu grows, we must grow intentionally.”

He noted that this year’s summit looked beyond visual identity to explore how design reshapes everyday life — from homes and workplaces to civic spaces. “Design shapes how we live, how cities grow and how businesses succeed,” Perdices said. “Your presence here shows your commitment to move forward through innovation, design and good business.”

Discussions

The forum featured key insights from Edward Charles Gador of Leechiu Property Consultants, Donn Tan of M. Moser Associates and Jose Franco Soberano, chief operating officer of Cebu Landmasters Inc.

Gador offered a bullish view on real estate trends, citing the information technology business process management sector’s 55 percent share of office demand in the first quarter of 2025 and an expected recovery in the residential market.

Tan focused on strategic design in evolving workplaces, emphasizing flexibility, inclusivity and sustainability. His talk highlighted how design frameworks must now encompass well-being, community and branded experiences.

Soberano reinforced the core theme: “Good design is responsible design. Responsible design is good business.” He spotlighted design’s impact in elevating spaces from functional to transformative, anchoring his talk on its role in real estate value creation and community development.

Six speakers also explored how design converges with energy, urban renewal, mental health and adaptive reuse.

Dennis Miranda of Advent Energy pushed for energy efficiency in vertical developments, advocating for solar and advanced energy systems, while Manuel Louie Ferrer of Megawide unveiled the Carbon market redevelopment as a blueprint for sustainable urban ecosystems that integrate waste reduction, livelihood upliftment and inclusive governance.

Natasha Paola Sandique, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, delved into the Psychology of Space, highlighting how intentional design can support mental health and emotional well-being in everyday environments. Yvette Grace Mangente of Cubo Modular promoted prefabrication as a solution to the country’s housing crisis, emphasizing its scalability, affordability and ecological advantages.

Allen Arvin Tan shared the creative transformation of the Midtown Hotel, showcasing how adaptive reuse and storytelling through design can reinvigorate neglected assets, while Thai architect Varudh Varavarn gave a talk on the Architecture of Opportunity, advocating for design as a tool to spark innovation and healing in disaster-hit and underserved communities. / KOC