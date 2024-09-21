Detours in place to expedite drainage works

MOTORISTS and commuters can anticipate new routes in the coming weeks due to temporary road closures in certain areas of Lapu-Lapu City. Some roads in Barangays Basak and Gun-ob are temporarily closed due to ongoing drainage works in affected areas.

City Traffic Management System (CTMS) field inspector Roderick Daño, in an interview with SunStar Cebu, said CTMS officer-in-charge Mario Napule had recommended closing the roads to ensure safety and expedite the construction of ongoing drainage projects.

“They (workers) struggle to maneuver, especially with many private vehicles passing through. We decided to close that section to ensure safety and allow the contractor to complete the work more efficiently… especially with backhoes deployed there. We prioritize safety,” Daño said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

In Barangay Basak, Kagudoy Road will be temporarily closed for all public and private vehicles starting on Friday, Sept. 20, while the temporary one-way closure in Sitio Kinalumsan in Barangay Gun-ob has been in place for the last three weeks.

Daño said the affected roads will only be open to traffic when the drainage works are completed and if the area is already passable for all types of vehicles.

SunStar Cebu earlier reported that the drainage projects are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

New routes, traffic management

CTMS authorities have already put up signages and warning signs in designated areas that are affected by the detours, said Daño.

He said Aviation Road, which runs parallel to Kagudoy Road, will now be accessible to motorists. Originally one way, it will have two-way traffic, he said.

For vehicles and commuters heading to Kagudoy Road, they will have the option to turn right to an access road leading to the area, he said.

Vehicles coming from Opon Mercado can travel to Sitio Kinalumsan and Barangay Babag without any issues. However, those coming from the other side should access C.Y. Potot St., which leads to M.L. Quezon National Highway, allowing access to either Barangays Babag or Gun-ob

Daño said drivers can always ask traffic control authorities deployed in specific barangays for road directions and clarifications at any time.

“A reminder to all motorists passing through Barangay Basak: if you’re confused, feel free to ask the traffic enforcers managing the area. We’ve implemented this to expedite the drainage and road concreting work,” said Daño. / DPC