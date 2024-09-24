Devance to beef up Gins

TWO years after his retirement, Joe Devance is making a comeback to suit up for Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals.

A league memorandum signed by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial dated September 24, 2024, stated that the 42-year-old forward has been activated to replace Paul Garcia in the Gin Kings’ lineup.

Garcia was relegated to the team’s unrestricted free agent with rights to salary list.

Devance posted the memo through an Instagram story.

Devance, who retired in June 2022, is expected to join Barangay Ginebra when it faces rival Meralco Bolts in their best-of-five quarterfinal series starting Thursday.

The Tim Cone-mentored team is facing serious rotation problems when it clashes anew with the Allen Durham-powered Meralco as Ginebra will do battle without Jamie Malonzo, Jeremiah Gray, and Isaac Go.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer tapped the services of a young, first-time PBA import to help the team in its

playoffs bid.

The Beermen brought in 25-year-old EJ Anosike to replace the injured Jordan Adams for their best-of-five quarterfinals against the Converge FiberXers, beginning also on Thursday.

Anosike, an American-Nigerian, is a native of Staten Island, New York, and attended Cal State Fullerton.

Although undrafted in the NBA, Anosike has an extensive career playing overseas, having suited up in leagues in Korea, Belgium, Canada,

and China.

Standing at 6-foot-5, pending his official measurement at the PBA office, Anosike has big shoes to fill.

Adams, who carried the Beermen to the quarterfinals, has been sidelined by a strained hamstring.

Coach Jorge Gallent said Adams’ injury could worsen if he continues to play, prompting management to seek a replacement on short notice.

Adams did not play in the Beermen’s last game, a 111-94 loss to George King and the Blackwater Bossing.

Despite the loss, San Miguel still secured the No. 2 seed in Group B with a 6-4 record, setting up a quarterfinals match against Converge. /RP2S/PBA.PH