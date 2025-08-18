Developer acquires key land parcels in Cebu City for P2.5B

ARTHALAND Corp., a sustainable property developer, has made a significant move in its expansion strategy by acquiring a substantial land interest in Cebu City for over P2.5 billion.

The transaction, executed through its newly created project vehicle, Furusato Land Corp. (FLC), signals the company’s continued confidence in the robust real estate market of the Southern Philippines.

According to a disclosure filed with the Philippine Stock Exchange on Aug. 15, 2025, FLC successfully acquired a 50 percent interest in 14 parcels of land situated along Banilad Road, a prime location in the bustling urban hub. The total consideration for the purchase was P2,510,901,063.80.

The establishment of FLC as the project vehicle for the acquisition was initially announced by Arthaland on May 7. This latest development follows a series of strategic acquisitions by the company, which recently included a P2.24 billion spending spree in Makati and Quezon City to expand its residential pipeline.

The company’s disclosure also noted that the land purchase is subject to the ratification of the corporation’s Board of Directors at its next meeting. This procedural step is a standard practice for significant corporate transactions and is expected to be a formality.

Arthaland has a strong presence in Cebu, with notable projects like the Cebu Exchange, a multi-certified sustainable office tower across Cebu IT Park and Lucima, a luxury, certified green residential condominium inside Cebu Business Park. The acquisition of these new parcels in Banilad Road meant solidifying the company’s foothold in Cebu. / KOC