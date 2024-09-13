Developer: 'Homeowners had one-year warranty'

A REAL estate developer involved in a recent controversy regarding its Amonsagana project in Balamban, Cebu, has strongly denied the allegations made by some of its homeowners.

On Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, Syntech Properties, Inc. (SPI), addressed concerns over alleged unissued deeds, subpar construction, and unfulfilled amenities, stating that these claims are entirely without merit.

Jesus Alao Jr., acting general manager of SPI, said the homeowners were granted a one-year warranty for any changes or renovations they wished to make to their homes.

He noted, however, that despite the management’s presence for over a year, no complaints had been filed by homeowners during that period.

“They only raised issues after two or six years of living there, meaning their warranty had already expired,” Alao told SunStar Cebu.

SunStar Cebu visited Amonsagana on Friday and met with the management, including some homeowners who expressed several complaints.

Alao said a homeowner has already filed a case with the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC), and it is now awaiting resolution.

The HSAC is an independent quasi-judicial institution that hears and decides cases involving real estate developments and transactions.

The homeowners earlier reported damage to faucets and other parts of the house.

However, Alao said the damage occurred because the homeowners had not been residing in or maintaining the property, and asserted that they are no longer responsible for repairing the damage.

The homeowners expressed their dissatisfaction, saying the management met them with threats of legal action, further compounding their grievances.

In response to the ongoing issues, the homeowners have hired a lawyer and filed a formal complaint over a year ago.

SunStar Cebu reported in September 2014 that SPI, led by director Janice Ngiam-Chong, unveiled plans for a 37-hectare retirement village in Balamban.

The developer, renowned for the City Lights Garden Condominiums in Busay, Cebu City, set out to establish a phase-one community featuring 66 house and lot units, along with an organic farm.

This retirement village was expected to attract active retirees, including overseas Filipinos and foreigners married to Filipinas, who are drawn to the area’s picturesque scenery and peaceful environment. / JBB