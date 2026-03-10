Developer pushes Bohol as Cebu’s Mice alternative

BOHOL is positioning itself as an emerging hub for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) while continuing to show resilient tourism demand, according to Cebu-based developer BE Group, which is expanding its hospitality footprint in the province.

Company executives said new convention facilities and hotel developments are helping Bohol strengthen its role as an alternative destination to Cebu for large-scale events in Central Visayas.

At the center of this push is the Be Grand Convention Center in Panglao, which can seat about 800 guests on a single floor and up to around 1,000 people when breakout areas are included, making it among the largest indoor event venues currently available in the province.

“For big events in Bohol before, they were usually held in improvised spaces or divided function rooms,” said Grand Benedicto, president and chief executive officer of Be Group. “Now we can host one large event in a single venue.”

Since reopening after the Covid-19 pandemic, the facility has hosted events with as many as 3,000 participants by extending activities to outdoor areas using tents and screens, reflecting growing demand for large gatherings in the province.

Executives said Bohol and Cebu can complement each other in the meetings industry, with Cebu serving as the region’s primary Mice hub and Bohol offering an island alternative for business events.

“Cebu has become the mainstream destination for Mice. Bohol can be the island alternative,” Benedicto said.

This setup was seen during recent Asean-related activities, where major meetings were held in Cebu while some events and delegates were hosted in Bohol.

The expansion of Mice facilities also comes as tourism demand in the province remains robust despite concerns in some sectors about a slowdown in visitor arrivals.

BE Group officials said their hospitality properties recorded their highest January revenues so far, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

“Last month was our highest so far,” said Nova Noval, chief operating officer of Be Group, noting that bookings have been supported by a mix of corporate events, leisure travelers and international visitors.

While arrivals from South Korea—traditionally Bohol’s largest tourist market—have softened, developers said other visitor segments have helped offset the decline.

“We agree that Korean arrivals have dropped, but the decline has been covered by other markets,” said Noval.

Tourism stakeholders said Bohol’s broader mix of attractions—from island hopping and diving to countryside tours and historical sites—continues to draw travelers looking for more activities beyond beach tourism.

Developers also noted that the province’s visitor base has become more diversified, with a growing mix of Asian, Western and domestic tourists.

Despite the positive outlook, Benedicto said international flight connectivity remains a key factor for sustained tourism growth.

“No matter how well we promote the destination, tourism is still very dependent on flights,” Benedicto said, noting that additional international routes could further boost visitor arrivals.

BE Group said it continues to expand its hospitality portfolio in the province, including the opening of Be Pods Alona in Panglao this year. The limited-service hotel brand targets value-conscious travelers by offering essential hotel amenities while reducing nonessential services.

Executives said the company remains optimistic about Bohol’s long-term tourism potential as investments in convention facilities, hotels and tourism infrastructure continue to grow. / KOC