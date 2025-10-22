Developer vows to finish projects, refunds by 2026

AZZELA Properties Development Corp. pledged to complete all pending housing projects and resolve all refund requests by early 2026, following years of delays and buyer frustration.

Why the promise matters: The developer blames the significant delays on an incomplete access road linking Talisay City, Minglanilla and Toledo City.

Azzela chief executive officer Lloyd Adlawan called the road the “biggest bottleneck,” saying it is vital for moving construction equipment.

The road is now 95 percent finished and expected to be passable by the end of October 2025.

The big picture: With the road nearly done, Adlawan said full-scale site development has resumed, with turnovers and full refunds expected by early 2026.

Other delays: The company also cited costly right-of-way issues and Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns as major setbacks.

Current refunds: Adlawan said refunds are already being paid in small monthly installments (P5,000 to P10,000), with emergency cases prioritized.

Developer’s stance: Adlawan said: “We are paying refunds every month in staggered payments. We are not scammers, and we don’t lie. We have the willingness and good faith to pay.”

The other side: Government regulators dispute Azzela’s compliance record.

In an earlier report, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) 7 confirmed Azzela sold units without required permits.

The agency issued a cease and desist order in 2022, but Azzela allegedly continued collecting payments.

DHSUD 7 noted it has no police power to physically halt operations and said company representatives sent to mediation lacked authority to finalize settlements.

What’s next: Adlawan urged buyers with unresolved claims to file formal complaints with the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission or the courts.

He said the company is “acting in good faith” to finish the projects, complete refunds, and restore its reputation. / CAV