Developers drag feet on flood plans

CEBU City’s ongoing review of local flood-mitigation measures faces a growing challenge as inspectors turn their attention to older residential subdivisions built without detention ponds.

As the City assesses whether property developments are worsening heavy rain runoff from upland areas to low-lying communities, older neighborhoods present a unique hurdle. Many of these subdivisions were built decades ago, long before local guidelines mandated detention ponds — basins designed to temporarily store excess rainwater and release it slowly to prevent sudden flooding. Because control of these communities has long been transferred to homeowners’ associations, local authorities face unclear legal and financial boundaries regarding how to upgrade their infrastructure.

So far, the City Government has received responses from 15 out of 65 developers asked to submit details about their detention ponds and drainage systems. Official documents show replies coming in between Aug. 20, 2026, and Friday, Sept. 4, representing properties such as Urban Deca Homes Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Tisa, Monterrazas and several areas in Guadalupe, including Sacred Heart Village, South Hills and Guada Verde. Among the 15 respondents, two communities — Doña Josefa Village and White Hills — were identified as having no active homeowners’ association.

Evolution of development rules and land constraints

The core issue with older properties lies in how development standards have changed over time. Sacred Heart Subdivision, for example, was established around 1977 or 1978 without a detention pond because such facilities were not part of legal requirements at the time. Beyond the absence of original planning, many established developments simply lack the physical space needed to construct new retention basins today.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff of Mayor Nestor Archival, noted that residents in these older areas are often unfamiliar with modern flood-control requirements.

“Morag dili pa kaayo pamilyar nila ang term nga detention pond tungod kay homeowners association man gud sila,” Siasar said.

(They seem not quite familiar with the term detention pond because they are a homeowners association.)

His observation points to a structural gap between modern City engineering standards and older residential neighborhoods, where control was handed to residents long before current environmental policies were enacted.

Private property boundaries and financial responsibility

Because these subdivisions are privately owned, the City Government faces legal limits on intervening directly or spending public funds on improvements inside private property. City inspectors examining existing drainage structures, including manholes, found that several were no longer functional. However, using public funds to repair or build drainage systems inside private neighborhoods presents complex legal hurdles. It remains unclear whether the cost of any additional facilities would fall on homeowners or if the City can legally provide financial assistance.

Government evaluation and next steps

To address these legal questions, the City Legal Office is preparing an official opinion on whether the government can intervene or spend public money inside private subdivisions. Meanwhile, a joint City inspection team has begun site visits, including an evaluation of Monterrazas de Cebu, to validate submissions from developers. The Office of the Building Official is also reviewing original approved plans to verify whether detention ponds or other drainage measures were required and built.

For ongoing construction, detention ponds remain mandatory. To streamline the review, the City plans to cluster developments into active projects still under construction and completed subdivisions managed by homeowners. Findings will be submitted to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, which will evaluate compliance and determine what environmental measures can legally be required from older communities. / CAV