Developers eye resilient energy solutions amid cost surge

STRUCTURAL energy solutions are emerging as a critical response to rising global oil prices, reshaping the Philippine office property market by increasing operating costs, influencing tenant behavior, and prompting a reassessment of long-term energy strategies, according to Colliers Philippines.

“Energy volatility is no longer a short-term disruption—it’s becoming a structural risk for office real estate,” said the property advisory firm in its latest market report.

In a market heavily dependent on imported fuel, electricity—one of the largest expenses for office buildings—has become increasingly sensitive to geopolitical tensions, particularly conflicts in the Middle East. The Philippines imports more than 90 percent of its oil requirements, leaving landlords and tenants exposed to global price fluctuations.

Rising operating pressures

As power costs climb, common area maintenance charges are increasing, forcing landlords to either absorb higher expenses or pass them on to tenants. This is beginning to affect leasing decisions, particularly among information technology-business process management firms and professional services companies that are highly sensitive to occupancy costs.

Salapong said sustained energy-driven cost pressures could accelerate workplace shifts such as hybrid arrangements, office downsizing, or relocation to provincial hubs—trends that may dampen demand in key business districts.

At the same time, investors are drawing a sharper distinction between energy-efficient and traditional buildings. Properties with integrated renewable energy and resilient power systems are gaining a competitive edge, while energy-intensive assets face a higher risk of obsolescence.

“Buildings that can stabilize power costs or operate independently from the grid are becoming more attractive—not just for sustainability, but for business continuity,” Salapong said.

Push for alternative energy systems

The growing volatility is reinforcing calls for structural solutions, including wider adoption of off-grid and hybrid energy systems such as solar, battery storage, and smart energy management. While these technologies require higher upfront investment, they offer protection against price spikes and help ensure operational stability.

Industry stakeholders are also urging policymakers to revisit regulatory constraints, including limits on waste-to-energy technologies, to broaden the country’s energy mix without compromising environmental safeguards.

Salapong said future office developments must treat energy resilience as a core planning consideration, alongside location and accessibility.

“Energy security is now part of real estate value. Those who adapt early will be better positioned as volatility becomes the norm,” he said.

/ KOC