CEBU’S real estate industry remains a viable investment destination, but developers must become more selective about where they build and what products they offer as buyer preferences shift toward affordable housing, house-and-lot developments and emerging growth areas.

This was the assessment of Joey Roi Bondoc, head of research at Colliers Philippines, and Anthony Gerard Leuterio, founder of Filipino Homes, during a forum on Nov. 26, 2026, that examined whether Cebu’s property sector should bet, build or hold amid changing market conditions.

While Bondoc urged investors to consider property fundamentals, location-specific data and changing buyer preferences, Leuterio maintained that Cebu still has significant room for development, particularly outside Cebu City, where land availability and affordability offer opportunities.

Structural reset

Bondoc said the property market is undergoing a structural reset, driven by slower economic growth, elevated inflation and high borrowing costs.

The Philippine economy grew by only 2.1 percent in the third quarter, while inflation exceeded seven percent, underscoring the need for stronger infrastructure spending to support economic activity. Central Visayas, meanwhile, posted 4.37 percent economic growth in 2025.

He cited major infrastructure projects, including the Cebu-Mactan Fourth Bridge, Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, Lapu-Lapu Expressway and proposed Cebu-Bohol bridge, as potential drivers of regional property demand. The proposed Cebu-Bohol connection is already prompting some investors to explore land acquisitions in Bohol.

Condo’s resilience

Bondoc said the condominium market also shows resilience, with Cebu recording an aggregate take-up rate of nearly 90 percent for actively selling projects, compared with Metro Manila’s average vacancy rate of about 25 percent.

However, Bondoc said stronger demand is increasingly evident in horizontal developments. House-and-lot projects in Central Visayas recorded a take-up rate of about 92 percent, while lot-only developments posted 95 percent.

He attributed the shift to buyers’ growing preference for larger living spaces, greener communities and properties with potential for capital appreciation.

Some house-and-lot projects in the region recorded annual price appreciation of as much as 32 percent, while certain lot-only developments posted increases exceeding 10 percent, making these segments potential hedges against inflation.

Resort- and leisure-oriented developments also offer opportunities as Cebu’s tourism industry expands, he added.

Leuterio offered a more bullish outlook, saying Cebu’s real estate market remains healthy and that its bigger challenge is a mismatch between available products and what buyers can afford.

Drawing from more than two decades of experience in the local property market, he said demand remains strong across economic, midmarket and higher-end segments, including among overseas Filipinos investing in Philippine properties.

He cited Filipino Homes’ reported sale of more than 9,000 units nationwide in 2025 and 2026 as evidence of continuing demand.

Promising economic housing

However, he urged developers to reconsider pricing strategies, particularly for condominiums, as expensive projects risk pricing out potential buyers.

He identified economic housing, with condominium units priced at around P1.8 million to P2.2 million, as a promising segment. Walk-up condominiums, which generally have lower development costs than conventional high-rise projects, could also gain traction.

Leuterio advised developers against acquiring expensive raw land that could make it difficult to offer competitively priced homes. Instead, he encouraged them to explore emerging residential corridors, including Liloan, Consolacion, Talisay, Minglanilla, Naga and Carcar.

He also identified Bohol and Dumaguete as markets with potential for additional housing developments.

Leuterio said developers could take advantage of properties being sold below prevailing market prices as some owners seek to unload assets.

Caution

He also cautioned against generalizing market conditions using unsold inventory and cancellation figures without considering actual sales, pricing and changing availability.

For both industry stakeholders, Cebu’s long-term prospects remain supported by its population, workforce, business activity, infrastructure pipeline and tourism industry.

Their assessments point to different investment strategies. Bondoc favors a selective approach guided by market data and property fundamentals, while Leuterio sees opportunities to accelerate development, particularly in affordable housing and emerging locations.

Both believed that Cebu’s next phase of property growth will depend less on building more of the same products and more on delivering developments that match actual buyer demand. / KOC