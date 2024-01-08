'Devotee City' to welcome more pilgrims this year

THE Cebu City government plans to accommodate more pilgrims seeking free accommodation in the “devotee city” for the Sinulog and Fiesta Señor 2024, by relocating it to A. Pigafetta St., a short distance from its previous location.

In an interview on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, Councilor Francis Esparis, in-charge of overseeing the devotee city, said the city government is set to accommodate around 500 pilgrims this year; this marks a 25 percent increase from the 400 pilgrims catered to last year.

The Devotee City serves as sleeping quarters where non-resident pilgrims, who cannot afford hotel or pension house accommodations in Cebu City, can stay for free.

Esparis said there is only a minor change in the location of the devotee city from last year.

In 2023, it was situated near Fort San Pedro within Plaza Independencia. However, for 2024, the city government has decided to relocate it to a bigger venue, to the road in front of the Cebu Central Post Office, still near Plaza Independencia.

Esparis said this was after the city government saw that there were devotees who were not accommodated last year.

“Unya nakita usab nato nga aduna pay nanginahanglan unya wa nato na accommodate.”

said Esparis.

Preparations

Esparis said the ground preparation for the devotee city will start on Jan. 16. This entails installing 30 container vans that will serve as shelter for pilgrims from different regions who could not afford other accommodations.

The devotee city will be officially launched on Jan. 19, two days before the Sinulog Grand Parade and Fiesta Señor.

’First come, first served’

Esparis said registration would be on a first come, first served basis. Registration will start as early as 6 a.m.

He said the devotees will have to present their bus line and shipping line tickets as proof that they are from different regions that traveled to Cebu.

Esparis said Cokaliong Shipping Lines would provide the 30 container vans required for the devotee city.

Each shelter will have basic amenities, such as portable toilets, food, water, shower, and electricity supply and for devotees who would like to cook their food a kitchen area will be placed near the shelters.

Tents for shade and standard fans will also be placed.