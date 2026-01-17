Devotee City vendors struggle as sales slump

VENDORS staying at Devotee City are expressing concern over a significant dip in income as customer traffic slows during the Sinulog Festival 2026. Many pilgrims who traveled from various Cebu towns to sell traditional items, such as hats and candles, reported a noticeable decline in their daily earnings compared to previous years.

Juvelyn Siase, a vendor from Pinamungajan, explained that selling candles has become increasingly difficult due to a lack of designated lighting areas near the stalls. She noted that most devotees now prefer to buy and light their candles directly at the Basilica instead. While she could not provide exact figures from last year, Siase confirmed that the number of buyers has visibly dropped.

To cope with the slump, Juana Brigadas, a hat vendor from Bogo, has resorted to slashing her prices. She has lowered the price of her hats from P50 to P25, hoping to earn just enough to cover her fare back home.

“The income is really slow this year. Since I started selling this morning, I have only sold six hats,” Brigadas said on Saturday, Jan. 17. Despite the quiet start, she remains hopeful that sales will peak on the actual festival day.

Devotee City 2026 officially opened on Friday, Jan. 16. Initiated by the Cebu City Government, the facility provides a temporary, complimentary shelter for pilgrims arriving from outside the city for the annual festivities in honor of the Señor Santo Niño.

Avelynn Rudinas, head organizer of Devotee City, said the facility is equipped with essential amenities, including 30 container-van sleeping quarters, food provisions and sleeping kits provided by the Cebu Provincial Government. / BKA