Devotees flock the streets amid rains

MOREthan 9,000 devotees joined the Traslacion of the Señor Sto. Niño to the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish and National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Operations Chief Lt. Col. Ardioleto Cabagnot reported a generally peaceful event despite rain, with increased security planned for Saturday’s seaborne procession.

“Overall, we assess the event was orderly and manageable. We did not observe any major problems nor record any incidents,” said Cabagnot in Cebuano.

Cabagnot said an estimated 7,300 devotees lined the streets, while about 1,800 were inside the church during the religious procession. The event brought the sacred images of the Señor Sto. Niño, the Virgen de Guadalupe, and St. Joseph from the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City to the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish and National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City.

For 55-year-old Wena Balestine, a devotee of the Santo Niño for three years who joined the procession, her faith has become a source of strength and healing.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Balestine said she believes her goiter and other illnesses will be healed through faith.

Balestine has been experiencing various body pains and some episodes of weakness. She also suffers from frequent fainting spells and has difficulty breathing.

However, while she is relatively new to participating in religious events, she said these have become a source of strength for her.

On Saturday, Jan. 17, the holy images will be brought back to Cebu City through a fluvial procession at dawn.

The weeklong religious events will be highlighted by the 2026 Santo Niño Grand Procession, which is expected to draw millions of devotees and visitors on Saturday afternoon. / DPC