Devotees urged to follow guidelines for feast day

PILGRIMS participating in the religious activities of the 289th Feast Day of Nuestra Señora de Regla in Lapu-Lapu City are urged to observe proper guidelines ahead of the celebration.

Aleth Doce, a volunteer at the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, that as the annual fiesta celebrations approach devotees must follow entry and exit points set by the parish.

“We are expecting a surge of pilgrims in the coming days of the fiesta celebration, especially now things are back to normal…Pilgrims are encouraged to follow the parish’s designated pathways,” said Doce in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Doce stressed that devotees should remain cautious and vigilant, as there may be individuals who could take advantage of the crowd situation.

She also said that security guards are on-site to assist with any queries or concerns.

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is set to deploy approximately 200 personnel on Nov. 21-22 to ensure safety, said LCPO spokesman Christian Torres in a separate interview.

“Around 200 LCPO personnel will be deployed. Plus 50 personnel augmented from the Revitalized Pulis sa Barangay and 50 force multipliers,” said Torres.

Torres added that LCPO officers began their deployment on Nov. 5 in line with the fiesta activities.

As part of the week-long religious activities, a seaborne parade will commence on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 a.m., starting from the port of Cordova town and proceeding to Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City.

The Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office reminded participants to strictly observe the vessel’s seating capacity and to wear life jackets at all times to ensure safety.

Vessels are also required to provide a list of all passengers on board.

The annual Penitential Walk with Mary on Nov. 9 marked the beginning of the religious activities, as the sacred image was carried from the City Hall Grounds to the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine.

Doce said at least 10 private individuals and clusters carried the image of Virgen de Regla in vehicles, while other devotees personally held their sacred statues during the walk.

Devotion

Aside from being a parishioner, Doce is also a devoted believer.

Reverence, for her, is not just a religious ritual but a deeply personal relationship—a source of hope and healing.

Doce said that in moments of uncertainty and fear, she turns to this connection, lifting her problems and seeking refuge to strengthen her faith.

“Akong mga problema anha na g’yud ko sa iyaha every time na muanha ko muduol gyud ko…Greatest fear nako kaniadto mawala akong mama, mao man sab na akong gipangayo na madawat ra nako. Makaya raman diay nako, ang pag ampo lang gyud sa Mahal na Birhen,” said Doce.

(I confide in her; I truly draw near to her. My greatest fear before was losing my mother, and that was also what I asked for—to be able to accept it. I found out that I can handle it, and it’s just through praying to the Blessed Virgin.)

“Mira” (who requested anonymity), in a separate interview, also shared that financial difficulties and her work schedule constrained her to be fully devoted to the patron saint.

However, she said her faith did not waver, and she will continue to participate in big religious activities such as the Walk with Mary.

On Nov. 27, the 70th anniversary of the Canonical Coronation will conclude the religious activities. / DPC