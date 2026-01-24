Devotees witness solemn hubo as Sto. Niño festivities conclude

The “Hubo,” a Cebuano term meaning to undress, is a centuries-old liturgical ritual performed only at the end of the Fiesta Señor. During the ceremony, priests carefully remove the jeweled crown, scepter and ornate vestments of the Sto. Niño. The sacred image is then gently dipped in perfumed water, symbolizing cleansing and renewal, before being dressed in simple, ordinary vestments. This act reflects Christ’s humility and closeness to the faithful, emphasizing that beyond royal adornments, the Child Jesus remains a servant and companion to the people. The ritual signifies the end of public veneration, as the image is returned to its house altar to remain until the next Fiesta Señor.