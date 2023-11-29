DFNN, DICT, fab unite for plug and play horizon PH project

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB), and DFNN have signed a memorandum of understanding to be the founding anchors of Plug and Play’s Horizon Philippines Project.

Through this project, DICT, FAB and DFNN will collaborate to build and accelerate the thriving startup and innovation ecosystem in the Philippines with the goal of positioning Bataan as a hub for technology, new employment opportunities and sustainable economic development in the region.

DFNN’s participation in this partnership with Plug and Play is to collaborate in its Horizon Philippines project which aims to harness the potential of the country’s rich talent pool, drive economic growth by driving innovation in technology and entrepreneurship, and foster an environment that would allow the possible creation of future Filipino “unicorns” in the technology and innovation sector as well as provide a pathway for participation by corporate investors.