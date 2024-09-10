DH25 Men’s Volleyball Open gets underway Friday

CEBU City Acting Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, widely known for his passion for basketball, is taking his love for sports in a different direction by organizing the first-ever men’s open volleyball tournament.

The event, billed the “DH25 Men’s Open Volleyball Tournament”, will run from September 13 to 15, 2024.

Hontiveros has collaborated with local volleyball figures Blake Diao, Jordan Paca, and Jessie Yungco to bring this rare volleyball tournament to life.

The three-day competition promises to highlight some of the best talents in the region, featuring clubs, collegiate teams, and commercial squads from across the Philippines.

During a press conference at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), Hontiveros emphasized that the tournament is not politically motivated, addressing speculation ahead of the 2025 election season.

“This tournament is not about politics. If it were, participation would have been limited to Cebu City voters. But that’s not the case. We’ve opened this to volleyball players from any club or team in the Philippines,” Hontiveros explained during the presser.

Hontiveros shared that his decision to venture into volleyball came from a desire to elevate the sport in Cebu.

“It’s time we provide more opportunities and exposure for our volleyball community,” he said. “I’m grateful to the participants who committed on such short notice and to the organizers for swiftly putting this together.”

Diao clarified that the funds and prizes for the event were sourced from the private sector, distinguishing the tournament from typical government-sponsored events.

“There haven’t been many men’s open volleyball tournaments that are free from residency or other restrictions. Usually, such events are government-backed and require local residency,” Diao pointed out. “This will also serve as the last pre-season event for the CESAFI teams.”

A total of 20 teams — comprising commercial squads, CESAFI member schools, and volleyball clubs, will participate in the tournament.

Bracket A will be headlined by Governor’s Cup champion Naga Atong Garbo, alongside former CESAFI champions CIT-U Wildcats, WFW Bankers, Endrablos, and

Lowkey Cebu.

Bracket B will feature CESAFI defending champions USJ-R Jaguars, Khalifa, Dacarys, UCLM, Amigos, and Don Paolo.

In Bracket C, the USC Warriors will be joined by UC Valyrians, Oras Punto Diagnostics, Assassins, and Safelinx Allstars.

Lastly, Bracket D will include UP Cebu Fighting Maroons, San Fernando Volitans, UC Baby Webmasters, Ribshack, and DPWH

Regional Office 7.

The tournament champion will take home P50,000, while the runner-up will receive P15,000. The third and fourth placers will be awarded P10,000 and P5,000, respectively.

The top two teams from each bracket will advance to the knockout stages, leading to the semifinals and finals to crown the champion.

The final venue for the tournament is yet to be confirmed, with organizers considering either the USC gym or a larger venue to accommodate the expected crowd and matches. / PR