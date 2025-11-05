DHSUD cracks down on 600 non-compliant housing projects

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has ordered private developers to immediately comply with the Balanced Housing Development Program (BHDP) after finding that around 600 real estate projects nationwide failed to meet the required socialized housing provisions under Republic Act 10884.

The violations were uncovered as part of the agency’s ongoing Zero Backlog Program, which reviews regulatory compliance across all regional offices.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the department has begun issuing cease-and-desist orders (CDOs) and penalties averaging P600,000 per project against erring developers.

“We discovered these alleged violations as we pursue the department-wide Zero Backlog Program. We intend to correct this soon to enhance production of socialized housing for underprivileged Filipinos,” Aliling said in a statement. “We are mandated to implement the law, and we will do just that.”

Under the BHDP, developers of new residential and condominium projects must allot 15 percent and five percent, respectively, for socialized housing either within the same site or through alternative compliance options such as joint ventures or contributions to a socialized housing fund.

Non-compliance is punishable by a P500,000 fine for the first offense and a CDO, which prevents the sale of units until compliance

is achieved.

Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz, who leads the Zero Backlog Program, said her office identified the violations during a review of regional records.

“We need to strictly implement the law and our guidelines. We will continue to issue necessary orders to the concerned developers,” she said.

Aliling said he will meet with leaders of the country’s top real estate developers to discuss compliance measures and align on DHSUD’s enforcement efforts. / KOC