DHSUD directs regions to ramp up housing licenses

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has directed its regional offices to fast-track the release of licenses and registrations for compliant socialized housing projects, ordering approvals to be issued within the first 10 working days of 2026.

In a statement, DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the move is intended to sustain momentum in the nationwide rollout of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program and to help stimulate economic activity in the housing and real estate sector in 2026.

Aliling instructed Senior Supervising Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz, concerned bureaus and all regional offices to expedite the processing of Certificates of Registration and Licenses to Sell (CR/LS) for socialized housing projects with complete requirements to ensure sustained production and sale under the Expanded 4PH program.

“DHSUD ended 2025 on a positive note, and we are opening 2026 with intensified service to our stakeholders—homebuyers and private developers—in line with the President’s directive,” Aliling said. Faster processing of development permits and CR/LS would allow private developers to build more socialized housing projects and expand choices for homebuyers, he added.

The DHSUD chief stressed that the accelerated release will apply only to applications that fully comply with existing laws, rules and regulations, noting that only submissions with complete documentation will be approved within the 10-day window.

The directive forms part of the administration’s push to streamline housing approvals, expand the reach of the Expanded 4PH program and enable more Filipino families to access affordable, safe and decent homes in 2026. / KOC