DHSUD, Pag-Ibig turn over housing units in Batangas under expanded 4PH program

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and Pag-Ibig Fund have turned over house-and-lot units to beneficiaries in Batangas as the Marcos administration ramps up the implementation of its expanded national housing program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Pag-Ibig Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta led the turnover of housing units at Nuvista Homes Lipa on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, where Pag-Ibig housing loan borrowers formally received the keys to their new homes.

The project is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The turnover follows similar activities in Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Laguna and Bacolod, as the government accelerates housing delivery nationwide under the expanded 4PH initiative.

Aliling said the project demonstrates the government’s commitment to making homeownership more accessible to Filipino families through stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“We are pleased to report that the Expanded 4PH Program continues to benefit more Filipinos by helping families gain access to safe, decent and affordable homes,” he said.

Nuvista Homes Lipa, developed by P.A. Properties, offers house-and-lot units under three models priced from P950,000 to P2.2 million. The development currently has 1,160 ready-for-occupancy units, with more than 2,000 additional units planned for construction.

Its socialized housing component will feature the Solida model, priced at around P950,000. Qualified buyers may avail themselves of the three-percent subsidized interest rate under the expanded 4PH program, resulting in monthly amortizations as low as P4,005.

During the visit, officials also inspected Idesia, another residential project of P.A. Properties in Lipa. The development offers homes priced between P3.5 million and P7 million, which may be financed through Pag-Ibig Fund following the recent increase in the agency’s maximum housing loan amount from P6 million to P10 million.

Acosta said Pag-Ibig’s housing loan programs are helping make homeownership more affordable across different income segments by offering lower rates, longer repayment terms and manageable monthly payments.

She added that the agency continues to provide the three-percent subsidized interest rate for qualified socialized housing borrowers under the expanded 4PH program while expanding financing support for workers seeking homes in the open market. / PNA