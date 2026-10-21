DHSUD sees 5-year high in housing LTS

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is expecting the number of housing units issued licenses to sell (LTS) in 2026 to reach its highest level since 2022, citing the monthly average of applications and issuances.

In a news release on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said broader housing options under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program and increased developer participation support the outlook.

“Kung pagbabasehan po natin ang monthly average ng mga nag-apply at na-isyuhan ng license to sell, ito pong taon na to ang magiging pinakamataas in terms of number of units na ma-isyuhan ng license to sell since 2022,” Aliling said.

(If we base it on the monthly average of applications and licenses to sell issued, this year will record the highest number of housing units issued licenses to sell since 2022.)

He added that the expanded 4PH Program offers housing options for Filipinos with varying financial capacities, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to make the program more inclusive and accessible.

“Simula po nang dagdagan natin ng housing options ang Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino, o 4PH, mas madaming kababayan na po natin ang nakinabang sa 4PH,” he said.

(Since we expanded the housing options under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino, or 4PH, more of our fellow Filipinos have benefited from the program.)

“Bumagay na po ang pangalan ng programa na Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino dahil meron na po tayo programa sa bawat Pilipino na naghahangad na tumira sa disente at ligtas na tahanan.”

(The program now lives up to its name, Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino, because we now have a program for every Filipino who aspires to live in a decent and safe home.)

The expanded program includes the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, rental housing and temporary shelter for families affected by typhoons, earthquakes and other disasters.

For prospective homebuyers, Pag-Ibig Fund offers subsidized housing loan rates of three percent for socialized housing, 4.5 percent for loans of up to P4.9 million and 5.75 percent for loans above P4.9 million and up to P10 million, or P20 million for qualified joint borrowers.

Aliling also cited increased private sector participation, with more than 80 developers joining the second housing expo in Pasay City, up from about 40 during the inaugural staging of the event last year.

Online registrations nearly doubled from about 20,000 to almost 40,000.

Participating developers offered an estimated 50,000 ready-for-occupancy units, property discounts and buyer incentives, while Pag-Ibig provided on-site financing assistance.

Aliling said sustained government and private sector cooperation is essential to expanding access to quality, affordable homes. / PNA