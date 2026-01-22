DHSUD to set up express lanes for 4PH housing

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is moving to streamline permitting and licensing for projects under the government’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, with plans to establish “express lanes” across key regulatory agencies.

In a statement, Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the initiative is meant to improve the speed and efficiency of public service delivery, particularly for priority housing projects.

Aliling presided over a multi-agency meeting to lay the groundwork for the proposed express lanes, which aim to shorten turnaround times for permits, certifications, and licenses covering socialized housing under the Expanded 4PH Program.

Agencies represented included the Departments of Agriculture, Agrarian Reform, Environment and Natural Resources, and Information and Communications Technology, as well as the Land Registration Authority, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Bureau of Investments, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and the Anti-Red Tape Authority, among others.

The DHSUD chief urged agencies to prioritize policy adjustments that can immediately speed up project approvals, subject to existing laws and regulations, noting that faster processing would help address the country’s housing supply gap.

He also underscored the need for greater digitalization and interoperability among government systems to allow real-time tracking of applications.

Earlier this month, DHSUD said it secured the BIR’s commitment to simplify tax exemption applications for socialized housing projects, part of broader efforts to improve approval timelines for developers and housing stakeholders. / KOC