DHSUD urges homebuyers to verify project license to sell

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, urged prospective homebuyers to check whether a real estate project has a valid license to sell before making a purchase.

A license to sell is an official document showing that a developer’s project has met minimum regulatory requirements before it can be offered to the public, the DHSUD said.

The document identifies the project name and location, developer or owner, project type and scheduled completion date, according to a public advisory.

A valid license indicates that a project has complied with applicable regulations under Presidential Decree (PD) 957, or Batas Pambansa (BP) 220, the agency said.

The requirement covers subdivision lots, house-and-lot projects, farm lot subdivisions, commercial and industrial subdivisions, condominiums, socialized housing, townhouses, memorial parks and columbariums.

The DHSUD said buyers have the right to ask sellers for the license number or a physical copy of the document before entering into a transaction.

The public may also check the licensing status of real estate projects through the DHSUD’s License to Sell Directory. / PNA