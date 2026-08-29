Diamonds in the rough

Fel Aussie Ngujo | Babag National High School - SHS

Is talent alone enough to produce champions?

Behind every medal that hangs around the neck of a Filipino athlete lie years of effort, sacrifice, and dedication, often despite a lack of funding and proper facilities. These achievements prove that our athletes can reach even greater heights with the right support, training, and equipment.

The Philippines is filled with countless talented and dedicated young athletes, yet one question remains: Why do many of them continue to struggle for the resources they need? Is it because of our culture and the way we prioritize certain sports over others?

Growing up, I realized how deeply we love basketball. It has become more than just a sport, it has also become part of our identity. However, because of the overwhelming attention given to basketball, young athletes in other sports are often left behind, receiving little to no support or recognition until they bring home a medal and make the country proud.

Carlos Yulo is one example. Although he received assistance from the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines and was guided by the organization early in his career, he still moved to Japan in 2016 to train with better facilities and equipment, further enhancing his skills. His success demonstrates how access to world-class training can help Filipino athletes reach their full potential.

We should invest in other sports and athletes instead of focusing heavily on one sport, especially in fields where Filipinos have already shown world-class potential, such as gymnastics, weightlifting, and tennis.

Over the last six years, Filipino athletes have excelled in these sports. Carlos Yulo became the first Filipino Olympic champion in gymnastics, while Hidilyn Diaz won the country’s first Olympic gold medal in weightlifting. More recently, Alex Eala made history by becoming the first Filipino to break into the world’s top 100 in singles tennis. These achievements show that investing in different sports can help produce world-class athletes.

We should invest in other sports and provide athletes with proper support and facilities, not only because they deserve it but also because they represent the pride of our nation. When an athlete puts the Philippines on the global stage, the country unites to celebrate their achievement. The least we can do is support them with the same unity and pride.