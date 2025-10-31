Diaz reaps tennis gold

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Top seed Jana Jelena Diaz of General Trias City, Cavite, defeated second pick Dhea Angelica Cua of Cotabato City, 6-1, 6-4, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in the Batang Pinoy National Championships girls singles final at the General Santos Tennis Club shell court here.

The Grade 11 student from La Salle Zobel downed No. 4 Sabine Dasha See of Pasig City, 8-2, to reach the gold medal round.

Cua, on the other hand, survived No. 3 Jayden Reece Ballado of Olongapo City, 8-7 (5).

“I came here prepared and I’m happy to win again,” said the 16-year-old Diaz, currently No. 1 (U16) and No. 3 (U18) in the Philippine Tennis Association rankings. “I’m looking forward to next year’s Batang Pinoy in Bacolod City. I will train hard to defend my title.”

In the boys’ singles final, fifth seed Stephen Fuertes of Digos City, Davao del Sur, turned back No. 9 Al Tristan Licayan, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Fuertes ousted No. 1 Juvels Velos of Cebu City, 8-6, in the semis and No. 3 France Vhiele Dilao of Santa Rosa City, Laguna, 8-7 (4), in the quarterfinal.

Licayan, on the other hand, stunned No. 2 Rain Ninal of Valencia, Bukidnon, 8-2 (semis), No. 4 Shawn Apollo Globasa of North Cotabato, 8-3 (quarters), and No. 6 Inigo Nathaniel Barrios of Kidapawan City, North Cotabato, 8-0 (round of 16).

As of 3 p.m., defending champion Pasig City leads the partial and unofficial medal tally with 38 golds, 25 silvers, and 29 bronzes.

Manila has 36 golds, 31 silvers and 25 bronzes while four-time champion Baguio City has 29 golds, 21 silvers and 24 bronzes. / PNA