FOR some, watching porn during working hours can get someone reprimanded by the human resources department with a strong reminder that “NSFW” posts are labeled as such because they are “not safe for work.”

But for others like Carol, a jolly lady in her mid-20s who works as a content moderator based in Cebu for a social media giant abroad, watching porn is part of the job.

Carol (not her real name as she is not authorized to speak about her work), a content moderator for close to a year now, spends her working hours checking texts, photos, and videos for pornographic or graphic content, or in short, for “dicks and deaths.”

She assesses whether these types of content should stay on social media and flags them if she deems it offensive. Flagging is a mechanism for reporting offensive content to a social media platform.

In short, those gruesome photos you saw after you chose to click them after a warning? Carol deals with hundreds of them every day.

“We got used to it,” she said in an interview just an hour before her six-hour workday began.

Carol didn’t have an idea what she would be doing when she applied for the job, but she got the gist of what her job was when she was shown porn and gruesome pictures during orientation.

“It was awkward; we just laughed because it was a different setting,” she said. Perhaps, it is a normal reaction when a group of strangers is shown pornographic materials.

A confessed trypophobic—one who has a phobia about small holes—Carol admits she has become numb to what she normally sees during her normal work cycle. However, she admits some content really disturbs her.

One was of a Hindu man who lost both legs in an accident, and lately, pictures of the civilian casualties in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“There were pictures of dead kids wrapped in blankets,” she said.

“Luoy kaayo tan-awon (It looks so pitiful),” she added.

In every major world incident—whether it be a natural or man-made disaster—workers like Carol see an uptick in content that they have to filter. Though she admits that sometimes it gets too much, she said she is thankful that her company is mindful of the mental health of its employees as it should.

She also said a proper mindset and work environment also help.

Moody loners who have no positive outlet won’t last long in the job. In her case, Carol has the mindset to leave work-related concerns in her mobile office, and as an added advantage, the mood changes when she leaves her house, which is a stone’s throw away from restaurants, bars, and other places where one can chill and forget about work.

When asked if she deals with dick picks, she laughed and answered, “Of course!”

“In fact, I receive a lot of dick pics. What’s with guys’ obsession with their dicks? They’re all the same. Don’t send dick pics. Send me money,” Carol said.

Aside from porn and gruesome pics, Carol said fake news is also some of the content she has to filter but admits the difficulties in flagging an item as fake news.

“Taas kaayo ang standards bag-o nimo ma-declare ang content as fake news, maski klaro na nga fake news. Ambot kinsa ila giprotektahan ngano lisud i-flag nga fake news,” she said.

(The standards are set very high before you can declare the content as fake news, even if it’s already clear that it’s fake news. I don’t know who they are protecting; that’s why it’s difficult to flag it as fake news.)

Stressful as her job may seem, Carol said she prefers her current work over her previous stint in the business process outsourcing industry.

“You don’t have to deal with rude customers,” she said while adding that the fixed work hours and the company-provided equipment and internet connection are a bonus.

Plus, she said, she gets to travel while on the company dime.

She’s off to another jaunt this week just a few weeks after traveling to a tourist spot in Southeast Asia. She’s officially on leave for some of those days, and officially, she’s at work while enjoying her time abroad.

“There’s a secret to how you can do that,” she said while laughing.