DICT 7 boosts connectivity, cybersecurity efforts

CEBU’S information and communications technology (ICT) sector continues to expand, with the Department of Information and Communications Technology in Central Visayas (DICT 7) ramping up efforts to improve internet connectivity, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity programs across Cebu, Bohol, and other underserved areas in the region.

Speaking during a National ICT Month event Monday, June 1, 2026, DICT 7 Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Frederick Dc Amores said the industry remains on a growth trajectory, with further development expected in emerging areas such as Bohol and rural communities that still lack reliable internet access.

The ICT sector in Central Visayas remains one of the country's strongest, ranking second only to the National Capital Region (NCR) in terms of ICT development.

The Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry continues to serve as a major economic driver, generating jobs and attracting investments across the region.

Despite ongoing challenges in connectivity and cybersecurity, Amores said DICT 7 is prioritizing the expansion of digital infrastructure through technologies such as satellite internet to bring services to more remote communities.

DICT 7 Officer-in-Charge Assistant Regional Director Joshua Eleazar Domen said digital transformation cannot be achieved by the agency alone and requires collaboration among government agencies, private sector, media organizations, and the public.

“We are not behind, but we can do more,” Domen said.

To strengthen cybersecurity awareness, Domen highlighted the agency’s digital literacy programs for senior citizens and out-of-school youth, which aim to help vulnerable sectors navigate the digital space safely.

Meanwhile, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) Supervisor Florentino Sumera Jr. said Cebu serves as the Regional Visayas Cluster for cybersecurity initiatives and organizational development.

“Whatever task organization [and] equipment organization sa amoa will be replicated later on down the road,” Sumera said, referring to the Regional Cluster’s role in piloting programs that may later be implemented in other areas.

As part of the National ICT Month celebration, DICT 7 also unveiled its calendar of activities designed to promote ICT development and digital innovation across Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas.

Amores said the agency’s goal extends beyond providing internet access, stressing that DICT 7 seeks to achieve full digital transformation for Cebuanos and Boholanos through improved connectivity, digital literacy, and secure online services.

He also reminded the public to remain vigilant online, noting that while the agency continues to promote cybersecurity awareness, individuals still play a critical role in protecting themselves from online threats and scams. (Andrie Cartilla and Zandy Oyao, CNU Interns)