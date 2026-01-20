DICT chief: ICT investments regain momentum

INVESTMENT activity in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector is rebounding, driven by renewed private capital inflows and expanded government spending on digital infrastructure, a top official said.

Telecommunications and ICT investments are expected to reach nearly $4 billion this year, combining close to $3 billion in private sector spending and about $1 billion in public investment, largely earmarked for fiber-optic backbone deployment, according to Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda.

The spending resurgence reflects renewed confidence in the sector following policy reforms and rising demand for data capacity, particularly as artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates.

He said data traffic growth could expand not just twofold but as much as 10- to 50-fold in the coming years, underscoring the need for fiber-based infrastructure.

“Coverage alone is no longer the goal. The country needs depth, redundancy and high-capacity fiber to support both in-building and outdoor connectivity,” Aguda said, noting that mobile towers and satellite services complement — but do not replace — fiber networks.

The government’s fiber rollout is being positioned as the backbone of a layered connectivity strategy that integrates mobile, satellite and Wi-Fi networks, aimed at ensuring service continuity even in remote or disaster-prone areas.

Industry players, including Globe Telecom, welcomed the renewed investment cycle, citing strong demand from consumers and enterprises. Officials also pointed to satellite services such as Starlink as expanding connectivity options, particularly in underserved regions.

The Philippines’ early adoption of digital platforms has further strengthened the investment case. Aguda said the country ranks among the world’s top users of generative AI applications, adding pressure on networks to handle rising data volumes across fixed and wireless channels.

Globally the Philippines already ranks fifth in ChatGPT usage. The country is also widely known as the world’s “social media capital” due to its extremely high engagement, with a vast majority of its population being active users who spend significant time daily on platforms like Facebook.

Grok AI

Aguda said continued coordination among government agencies, including the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), remains critical to sustaining investor confidence while ensuring consumer protection as new technologies enter the market.

The DICT recently ordered the immediate blocking of access to Grok, citing concerns over its misuse to generate sexually explicit deepfakes and nonconsensual images.

The agency said the platform posed risks to women and minors, as it could be used to create lewd images involving vulnerable groups.

The DICT, together with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, said the service violated Philippine laws, including the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009 and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The move was described as a preemptive safety measure to prevent public harm, following similar restrictions imposed in other countries.

Grok is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI. It was launched in November 2023 by Elon Musk as an initiative based on the large language model of the same name.

While Grok is currently blocked in the country, the DICT is open to lifting the prohibition immediately.

Aguda said xAi is proposing corrective measures to ensure that women and children are protected from online sexual abuse or exploitation.

“We are exploring solutions forward with xAI, DICT, NTC and other agencies to align technology deployment with regulatory standards,” Aguda said. / KOC