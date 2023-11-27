DICT, Comclark Network to extend digital connectivity to over 2K remote areas

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and ComClark Network and Technology Corp. held the launch and ceremonial turnover of equipment of the Universal Internet Subscription for GIDA (UISG) Project on Nov. 21, 2023.

This collaboration aims to provide digital access to more than 2,000 geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas across the country and marks a significant stride toward achieving digital inclusivity.

At the core of the UISG Project is the deployment of fixed VSATs (satellite communications), fiber technology, and satellite communications-on-the-move terminals to more than 2,000 areas identified as socially and economically disadvantaged.

This will greatly aid the DICT in assisting other government agencies and local government units with their connectivity needs during calamities.