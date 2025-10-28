DICT, telecoms fight fake news after quake

MISINFORMATION spares no one, even if it is about disasters. It spread rapidly following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that shook northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025. The false reports, which included erroneous tsunami warnings and a video of a supposedly “cracked” Mactan-Mandaue Bridge, caused widespread fear among the Cebuano people.

Lapu-Lapu City officials quickly declared the bridge video — circulated on Facebook by Jesse Dacalos — to be fake, prompting Dacalos to issue a public apology.

Ira Bermudo, the Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) focal person for the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) 7, urged the public to assist local government units (LGUs) in disseminating verified information about disasters. The call came during a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

“Let’s always verify the information we share during calamities. Let’s not make the situation worse,” said Bermudo.

He emphasized that sharing accurate data on the ground helps the public avoid being swayed by fear and panic.

Connectivity and relief efforts

To support disaster communication, DICT established response hubs for emergency communications, utilizing satellite technology. The agency deployed satellite-based systems in Bogo City to facilitate the rapid dissemination of information.

Bermudo stated that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) was the first to receive these hubs, which serve as the primary support for disaster response and early recovery efforts.

In addition, DICT personnel were deployed to carry out a rapid damage assessment. This process is used immediately after a disaster to swiftly evaluate the extent of damage to infrastructure and the critical needs of the affected population.

The PLDT and Smart group offered connectivity assistance to LGUs and provided free calls, charging stations and Wi-Fi to affected communities in northern Cebu. Marylou Gocotano, representing PLDT and Smart Communications, stated that the opening of a cell site in Bogo City enabled residents to easily connect with their relatives.

JP Gulay, from the Visayas-Mindanao Corporate Communications of Globe Telecom Inc., noted that their initiative of free call and charging stations began on Oct. 1 and ran until Oct. 8. Globe also provided subscribers in affected communities of northern Cebu with 5GB of data, valid for three days, to enhance connectivity. / Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern