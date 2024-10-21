DICT warns of deepfake surge ahead of midterm polls

DEEPFAKE contents could surge as the midterm elections on May 12, 2025 draw near, an official from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) warned.

The public, particularly digital natives, were advised to remain vigilant and practice caution when sharing or consuming information online.

“The probability is that it may increase significantly moving forward up to Election Day,” said Heherson Asiddao, DICT’s undersecretary for support services.

Asiddao failed to give data on existing deepfake cases in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

A deepfake is an artificial video, image, or audio recording that has been created or manipulated using advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.

Types

Deepfakes can take various forms:

Video deepfakes: swapping one person’s face onto another’s body in a video.

Audio deepfakes: cloning and manipulating a person’s voice.

Image deepfakes: creating entirely new, realistic images of non-existent people.

A TechTarget.com article reported that deepfakes pose significant risks even some have legitimate uses in entertainment and customer:

Spreading misinformation and fake news;

Creating non-consensual pornography;

Facilitating financial fraud through impersonation; and

Interfering with elections and political processes.

Detection

According to the same TechTarget.com article, identifying deepfakes can be challenging, but some indicators include:

Unnatural facial expressions or body movements;

Inconsistent audio;

Unusual blinking patterns; and

Lighting and reflection inconsistencies.

Asiddao assured that measures are in place to address deepfake-related cases, with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) prepared to investigate complaints.

In a separate interview, DICT Central Visayas Director Frederick Amores urged the public to report suspicious content to authorities like the National Bureau of Investigation and engage in responsible fact-checking, adding that DICT is not a law enforcement agency.

Amores also advised social media users to avoid posting personal or critical data online to minimize risks.

“In this day and age there’s always threats to our properties (and) assets. Just be careful and, of course, be wary and sensitive,” Amores said.

“Not everything you see online is necessarily accurate,” he added.

While the DICT is focusing on cybersecurity for government operations, no election-specific guidelines have been issued.

The agency said public awareness and careful consumption of online information will be key in countering misinformation in the run-up to the 2025 elections. / DPC