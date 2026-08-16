Diddy placed in solitary confinement after prison altercation after divorcing first wife

FORMER American rapper, record producer and entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly placed in solitary confinement after an altercation at the federal prison where he was being held.

According to TMZ, Diddy was involved in a physical confrontation inside the facility. The report said he has since been moved out of FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he had been held alone for the previous month.

Diddy was sentenced after being found guilty in 2025 on two counts related to prostitution offenses involving male escorts. He was acquitted of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

He was initially scheduled for release from federal prison on Feb. 20, 2028. However, reports said the latest incident could potentially affect his release date.

As a solo artist, Diddy has had five Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles and multiple platinum hits, helping establish his influence in hip-hop during the late 1990s and 2000s. / TRC S