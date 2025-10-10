Diesel prices expected to drop next week

PRICES of diesel are projected to decline next week, but gasoline prices are forecast to rise anew given the supply situation to date, an oil firm executive said Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

Citing price movements as of Thursday, Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas said diesel prices are seen to go down by around P0.10 per liter while gasoline prices will likely rise between P0.40 and P0.60 per liter.

He attributed the projected rollback in diesel prices, which, he said, is similar to the broader crude markets’ movement, to lower-than-expected output hikes by oil producing countries by November.

For gasoline, he said prices “remained supported due to an uptick in domestic demand from China and India, and healthy spot demand from Indonesia.”

“While the first four days average of MOPS (Means of Platts Singapore) prices this week have declined versus last week’s average, the same premiums have been factored in, which resulted to the lower rollback estimate on diesel and the upward movement on gasoline,” Bellas said.

“But premiums are projected to ease down after Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire. Crude oil and MOPS prices are also expected to go down today because of this development,” he added. / PNA