DigiPlus board approves reorganization to acquire shares of Gamemaster

THE board of directors of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus) has approved the reorganization to acquire a 100 percent stake in its non-direct subsidiary Gamemaster Integrated Inc. (Gamemaster).

Gamemaster is currently directly owned by G-Boracay Land Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of AB Leisure Global Inc., which in turn is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of DigiPlus.

The transaction aims to streamline DigiPlus’ portfolio by consolidating its digital gaming platforms into direct subsidiaries to enhance synergies and efficiencies across its digital ecosystem.

Gamemaster will develop and operate DigiPlus’ new digital gaming platform, which will offer a variety of card games for users.