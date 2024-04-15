DigiPlus new subsidiary to hold new projects

The Board of Directors of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus) approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary that will serve as an investment holding company.

The establishment of the new subsidiary has the primary objective of identifying and acquiring investments to optimize the company’s portfolio of entertainment and leisure assets.

The transaction is aligned with DigiPlus’ strategic vision to position itself as the leading, most innovative and technologically advanced digital entertainment group in the Philippines.

The transaction allows DigiPlus to unlock new forms of entertainment for customers, including offering new platforms to various demographics and lifestyle preferences.

The company said the “number of shares to be acquired” under the “terms and conditions of the transaction” is still to be determined. / PR