DigiPlus posts surge in 9-month net income to P2.1B

DIGIPLUS Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus) registered a net income of P2.1 billion in the first nine months of the year, more than a tenfold growth from its year-ago level.

This was driven by the robust performance of its digital retail gaming segment, the launch of new game offerings combined with cost efficiencies achieved as the business continues to gain scale.

Revenues in the first nine months of the year nearly tripled to P16 billion on higher user traffic in its flagship live streaming bingo game under BingoPlus and digital sports betting under ArenaPlus, lifted by aggressive advertising and promotion efforts.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) on the other hand, jumped 390 percent from a year ago to P2.5 billion.