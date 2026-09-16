Digital access broadens retail participation in stock offerings

MORE Filipinos may be able to participate in Philippine stock offerings as GStocks PH enables retail investors to subscribe to initial public offerings (IPOs) and follow-on offerings (FOOs) through the GCash app.

The service, offered by AB Capital Securities Inc., is being used for Arthaland Corp.’s upcoming Series G and H preferred share offering, which runs from Sept. 14 to 25, 2026.

The offering is priced at P500 per share. Series G (ALCPG) carries a dividend rate of 7.326 percent per year, while Series H (ALCPH) offers 7.8105 percent, subject to the terms of the issue.

The digital subscription process gives GCash users another channel for participating in share offerings, potentially expanding access to the capital market beyond investors who traditionally transact through stockbrokers or banks.

Investors can place subscription orders through GStocks PH and view allocation information during the offer period. Fully verified GCash users can access the service through the app’s Invest section.

The expansion of digital channels for securities transactions comes as the Philippine capital market seeks to increase retail investor participation. Lower transaction and access requirements can make it more practical for individuals with smaller amounts of capital to participate in stock offerings, although investors remain subject to the risks and terms of the securities they purchase.

“Financial inclusion is not only about more financial services. It is about creating a simpler, more rewarding experience that keeps Filipinos’ needs in mind,” said Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses at Mynt.

The development gives retail investors another avenue to participate in the Philippine capital market while allowing companies conducting share offerings to reach a wider pool of potential investors. / KOC