Digital boom helps shield PH economy

MORE Filipinos are ordering meals online as the country’s digital economy continues to expand, a trend an economist said is helping cushion the Philippines from global economic uncertainty while reshaping consumer behavior and business operations.

Economist Winston Padojinog said the rapid growth of the country’s digital economy is sustaining domestic consumption, creating jobs and supporting economic growth despite mounting external risks.

“The digital economy is creating opportunities even during periods of crisis,” Padojinog said, noting that businesses are increasingly digitizing operations, partnering with online delivery platforms and using social media as an e-commerce marketplace.

He said companies are no longer relying solely on traditional brick-and-mortar operations, with restaurants, retailers and small enterprises expanding their reach through digital applications while logistics providers have become critical enablers of the country’s growing online economy.

“The typical restaurant is now accessible to customers through mobile applications. Businesses are moving closer to consumers through digital platforms,” Padojinog said.

One company capitalizing on this shift is fast-food chain Andok’s, which has returned to foodpanda, one of the country’s largest online food and grocery platforms, after an eight-year absence to tap rising demand for food delivery.

“As modern lifestyles keep Filipinos busier than ever, the partnership bridges the gap between nostalgic comfort and modern convenience,” said Maverick Leonardo Javier, president of Andok’s Litson Corp.

According to foodpanda, Andok’s remained among the platform’s most-searched brands despite being unavailable on the app for nearly a decade, underscoring the enduring demand for the brand among Filipino consumers.

Patricia Jacinto, marketing and growth director of foodpanda Philippines, said Andok’s comeback underscores the lasting appeal of established food brands among Filipino consumers, while reinforcing foodpanda’s strategy of connecting customers with their preferred restaurants.

The partnership also reflects Cebu’s growing digital consumer base, where food delivery has become an integral part of daily life for households, office workers, students and businesses seeking greater convenience.

In the Visayas, foodpanda is initially onboarding 50 high-traffic Andok’s branches, with hundreds more expected to join the platform in the coming months as the company expands its digital reach.

To mark the collaboration, foodpanda and Andok’s recently held “Pista ng Sarap,” highlighting their shared goal of making familiar meals more accessible for everyday dining and spontaneous family gatherings.

For foodpanda, delivery has evolved from a lifestyle option into an everyday necessity, particularly in highly urbanized areas such as Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City.

As digital adoption accelerates, the company said partnerships with established restaurant brands will play a bigger role in improving customer access, enhancing convenience and supporting the country’s expanding digital consumer economy.

Beyond digital services, Padojinog said the Philippines’ domestic consumption-driven economy remains supported by a young population, resilient remittances and continued digital adoption. / KOC