Digital dark age: Spotting the sign of abuse

While the world moved online to stay connected, millions of women and children were left behind in a digital dark age of exploitation.

In celebration of Women’s Month, the Department of Tourism (DOT) conducted a workshop on March 11, 2026, focused on the early detection of “red flags” and the strengthening of referral systems for women’s rights and child safety.

The urgency of the training is underscored by local data. In 2025, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 recorded 299 cases of Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) in Central Visayas alone.

The face of transnational crime

Online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (Oseac) has evolved into a borderless, transnational crime. According to a summary report by the International Justice Mission (IJM), 86 percent of victims are female. Perhaps most staggering is the finding that 41 percent of perpetrators in the Philippines are the victims’ own biological parents.

PCpl. John Rozen Baclayon of the Operations and Plans Unit of the Women and Children Protection Center – Visayas Field Unit emphasized that these crimes are often hidden in plain sight.

“A foreigner bringing a child to a hotel — when asked by the lobby who the child is, and the foreigner says it’s a relative but cannot present any IDs — that is already a huge red flag,” Baclayon said.

He noted that during major local events like Sinulog, sex tourism peaks. This exploitation is not limited to street facilitators (“bugaws”) but is increasingly linked to small establishments such as lodges and spa parlors.

Protecting the vulnerable: Recognizing the signs

Identifying a victim requires observing the intersection of their environment, physical condition and behavior.

1. Behavioral and psychological indicators

Victims often appear fearful, anxious or submissive. A key indicator is “scripted” communication — giving answers that seem coached or showing confusion about their current location.

2. Physical and social control

Physical signs: Unexplained bruises, scars or signs of restraint (marks on wrists or ankles), poor hygiene, or clothing inappropriate for the environment.

Environmental control: Victims are often accompanied by a “controller” who speaks for them. They may live where they work, have limited freedom of movement and lack access to their own passports or IDs.

Financial abuse: Victims typically have no control over their money and are often trapped in “debt bondage,” working to pay off fabricated debts.

The digital battlefield: Oseac and children

In the digital age, exploitation often follows a pattern of manipulation known as the Oseac pipeline:

• Targeting and contact: Predators scout social media or gaming platforms to establish a connection.

• Grooming: Building trust to isolate the child from their family.

• Coercion: Using small gifts (such as gaming credits or cash) or threats to force the production of illicit content.

• Extortion: Once content is produced, predators use it to blackmail the child into repeated exploitation.

Red flags for parents to watch

• Sudden secrecy: Excessive online time, hiding screens, or emotional dependence on “online-only” friends.

• Unexplained wealth: Possession of expensive gadgets or designer items with no clear source.

• Behavioral shifts: Sudden school absenteeism or sexualized behavior inappropriate for their age.

As the digital landscape evolves, authorities remind the public that vigilance is the first line of defense. Observing these signs and reporting them to the Women and Children Protection Center can mean the difference between continued abuse and a life of safety.