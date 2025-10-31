Digital drive: PH promises policy shifts to global CEOs

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, made a fresh pitch for global investors to look to the Philippines, highlighting sweeping reforms and digital transformation efforts designed to build “a connected, resilient and opportunity-driven Asia-Pacific.”

Speaking before top executives and policymakers at the Apec CEO Summit, Marcos said his administration is positioning the Philippines as an innovation-driven economy through infrastructure modernization, artificial intelligence and education reforms that prepare the workforce for the digital age.

“The Philippines is open, ready and eager to do business with all of you,” he said.

“We bring a dynamic workforce, a thriving innovation ecosystem and an unwavering commitment to sustainable and inclusive prosperity.”

The President’s keynote address came as he met with fellow Apec leaders to chart the region’s economic priorities and investment course.

Digital transformation push

Marcos said digital infrastructure and connectivity are at the core of the country’s development agenda, citing government initiatives to expand broadband access to underserved areas and to equip micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with e-commerce and digital

marketing skills.

“We are ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in the digital economy,” he said, noting that more than one million entrepreneurs have been empowered through the Digitalization of MSMEs Program.

He added that the government has strengthened data governance and cyber resilience to build trust in the country’s growing digital systems.

Policy and investment reforms

The President touted a slate of recent laws aimed at making the Philippines more attractive to investors, including the Create More Act, which reduces corporate income taxes and extends investment incentives for up to 40 years, and the Public-Private Partnership Code, which streamlines approvals for major projects.

He also cited Republic Acts (RA) 12252 and 12289, which liberalize land leases and speed up government acquisition for infrastructure, and RA 12253, which sets a stable fiscal regime for large-scale mining.

“Our actions are focused on delivering deep, institutional and business-friendly reforms that unlock private capital and sustain competitiveness,” Marcos said.

He also pointed to the government’s “green force” -- a technical working group on sustainable finance -- which aims to channel investments toward climate-resilient and environmentally sound projects.

Asean chairmanship preview

Marcos also used his address to preview the Philippines’ Asean chairship in 2026, saying Manila will lead efforts to roll out the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which is expected to unlock a US$2 trillion regional digital market by 2030.

“As the Philippines takes on the Asean chairship in 2026, we stand ready to build a more connected, competitive and sustainable regional economy,” he said. / PNA