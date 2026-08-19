Digital drive targets Filipino MSMEs

THE International Trade Centre (ITC) is bringing its digitalization program to more Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through a partnership with Grab Philippines, with the initiative aimed at helping small businesses adopt technology and artificial intelligence (AI) while measuring whether digital tools translate into actual business growth.

The pilot program will extend ITC’s Inclusive, Competitive and Responsible Digital Philippines (Digital Pinas) initiative to Grab’s Grab Asenso: Digital Diskarte Learning Caravans in regional cities through the end of 2026. The program will cover Davao City, Cebu City, the City of San Fernando and Puerto Princesa, among other locations.

Partnership’s focus

The partnership will focus on two areas: hands-on masterclasses for MSMEs and a monitoring framework that will track changes in business practices, technology adoption and performance following the training.

The training will cover setting up and optimizing digital business profiles and online presence, developing branding and marketing strategies using creative platforms, and using AI tools to improve business operations.

Depending on the needs of MSMEs in each location, sessions may also cover e-commerce, financial management, responsible technology adoption, export readiness and other digital business fundamentals.

Grab trainers will also conduct refresher sessions on digital tools available to merchants, including its Merchant AI Assistant, which helps with day-to-day business tasks, and Tap and Scan to Pay, which allows businesses to accept cashless payments through QR codes and cards.

Grab Philippines chief corporate officer Sherielysse Bonifacio said they want to build a more competitive, thriving, and resilient MSME sector.

She said the partnership seeks to expand digital access beyond market opportunities by giving entrepreneurs the skills and tools needed to participate in the digital economy and pursue sustainable growth.

Grab and ITC will jointly assess the program through check-ins, surveys, assessments and adoption data.

The results will be used to improve future training and provide broader insights into MSME digitalization in the Philippines.

ITC country program manager Camille Roy said digital transformation has become essential for small businesses seeking to expand into new markets, create livelihoods and build resilience against disruptions.

Digital Pinas is a joint program funded by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Fund, with contributions from the European Union.

It is implemented by ITC, the International Labor Organization and the United Nations Development Program, in partnership with government agencies led by the Department of Information and Communications Technology. / KOC