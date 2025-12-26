Digital services ordinance nears passage

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has approved, on second reading, a proposed ordinance establishing a province-wide digital services framework to streamline government transactions, enhance data protection and improve public service delivery.

SunStar Cebu obtained a copy of the proposed ordinance on Dec. 15, 2025 from the office of PB Member Malcolm Sanchez, the measure’s author.

The ordinance designates the Cebu Provincial Information and Communications Technology Council (PICTC) as the policy-making and oversight body for the Province’s digital transformation agenda.

The PICTC was previously constituted through an executive order.

To support the phased implementation of the measure, the ordinance mandates the creation of a technical working committee on digital services (TWC-DS), which will be tasked with initial planning, pilot implementation and coordination of digital service reforms across provincial offices.

The committee will be composed of five members appointed by the governor from relevant provincial departments, with the provincial data protection officer serving as the sixth member.

The TWC-DS is directed to submit quarterly progress reports to the PICT Office, the governor and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. The TWC-DS will be dissolved within three years upon the transfer of responsibilities to a designated lead implementing office, unless extended by another ordinance.

The measure also authorizes the Provincial Government to conduct regular capacity-building and training programs for employees to ensure effective adoption of digital systems.

If passed, an initial budget of P5 million will be allocated for the implementation of the ordinance, to be sourced from available Provincial Government funds.

The proposed ordinance provides penalties for provincial officials or employees who deliberately delay or circumvent its implementation, as well as sanctions for individuals or entities that misuse government systems, commit fraud, violate data privacy protocols, or illegally access computer data.

Once enacted, the ordinance will take effect 15 days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation in the Province of Cebu and after posting it in at least three public places, including the official provincial website. / CDF