Digital shift for aid disbursement pushed following death of beneficiary

THE transition to digital disbursement for government cash aid remains a challenge due to risks of forgery and falsification, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) proposed replacing physical cash distribution with e-wallets or digital banking to improve cost-effectiveness and safety.

The proposal follows the death of a 31-year-old mother of four in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City, on March 11, 2026. The victim collapsed while lining up for a validation process for the DSWD Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the Bagong Pilipinas Studios Visayas in Cebu City, PCO Undersecretary Claire Castro expressed Malacañang’s condolences to the victim’s family.

She confirmed that the DSWD would provide burial and other forms of assistance to the bereaved.

Castro said DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian informed her of the incident on Monday, March 16, and confirmed the agency is fast-tracking the digitalization of disbursements.

However, she noted that validating beneficiaries during disasters presents significant gaps.

Unlike the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), which uses a scrutinized and fixed database, emergency programs like the ECT rely on temporary and evolving lists.

"Pagdating sa mga sakuna, tulad ngayon nga meron tayong issues kung saan nangangailangan nang tulong ang ating mga mamayan. Kanya-kanya kasi ang kategorya at ang mga tao sa listahan ay hindi po sa permanente," Castro said.

(When it comes to disasters, like the issues we are facing now where our citizens need assistance, there are different categories, and the people on the list are not permanent.)

In disaster scenarios, local governments and field officers must quickly identify beneficiaries, often without centralized records, making the system prone to duplication, exclusion, or manipulation.

To prevent similar tragedies, Castro urged beneficiaries, particularly those with illnesses, to refrain from physically lining up.

She noted that they may send representatives with authorization letters and valid identification to process claims.

However, she issued a stern warning against fraud: "Ang pakiusap lang natin... sa kapwa natin na Pilipino na wag na nating abusuhin o wag niyong lokohin ang ating pamahalaan at ating kababayan na baka na may gumamit na peke na authorization (letter) o ID."

(Our only appeal to our fellow Filipinos is not to abuse or deceive the government and our countrymen, especially by using fake authorization letters or IDs.)

"Wag niyo na hong i-scam ang kapwa natin nga Pilipino na totoong nangangailangan nang tulong mula sa pamahalaan," she added.

(Please do not scam our fellow Filipinos who truly need assistance from the government.) (EHP)