Digital training opens jobs for women

ABOITIZ Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group, has strengthened pathways to digital employment for Filipino women trained in data annotation through Elevate Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation (Aida), its flagship program, by partnering with Innodata Knowledge Services Inc..

Under the collaboration, Innodata will engage qualified graduates of Elevate Aida in AI-related work while contributing to the continuous alignment of training with evolving industry standards. This ensures women gain not only skills but also opportunities to apply them in real-world settings.

“Innodata’s support and engagement will significantly advance our shared goal of empowering women through digital upskilling and access to meaningful employment,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation. “This is about creating a clear and sustainable path from learning to earning.”

Building digital skills

Elevate Aida equips women with data annotation skills, a foundational process that enables artificial intelligence systems to recognize images, understand language and improve decision-making. These functions power everyday technologies such as online search, e-commerce and digital assistants.

Designed for accessibility, the program combines live sessions with self-paced online modules, allowing participants to balance training with household and community responsibilities. The approach aims to remove barriers that often limit women’s participation in digital work.

Expanding nationwide reach

With a goal of training 300,000 women nationwide, Elevate Aida has reached communities from Ifugao to Basilan and prepared participants for remote work opportunities. Connected Women, the program’s implementing partner, continues to deliver training and support participants as they transition into the digital workforce.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to inclusive growth while strengthening our talent pipeline in the AI space,” said Jemima Villa, country head of Innodata.

Aboitiz Foundation plans to expand the program through Aida+, which will introduce training in high-growth areas such as virtual assistance, data analysis and digital content creation. The expansion aims to widen access while deepening collaboration with industry partners.

By aligning skills development with employment opportunities, the initiative shows how partnerships can create inclusive pathways to the future of work, enabling women to contribute to their families, communities and the broader digital economy.