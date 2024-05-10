DILG 7 fails to enforce suspension orders for Rama, 7 others

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG 7) failed to serve the preventive suspension order to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and seven other officials after multiple attempts on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Office of the Ombudsman has issued a preventive suspension order for six months against Rama and seven others for allegedly withholding the salaries of some City Hall employees.

DILG 7 regional director Leocadio Trovela initially posted the preventive suspension order for Ma. Theresa Rosell, officer-in-charge of the City Assessor’s Office, and designated assistant department head Francis May Jacaban.