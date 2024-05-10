DILG 7 fails to enforce suspension orders for Rama, 7 others

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG 7) failed to serve the preventive suspension order to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and seven other officials after multiple attempts on Friday, May 10, 2024.
The Office of the Ombudsman has issued a preventive suspension order for six months against Rama and seven others for allegedly withholding the salaries of some City Hall employees.
DILG 7 regional director Leocadio Trovela initially posted the preventive suspension order for Ma. Theresa Rosell, officer-in-charge of the City Assessor’s Office, and designated assistant department head Francis May Jacaban.
The documents read: "Implementation of the order dated May 2, 2024, from the Office of the Ombudsman in OMB-C-A-APR-24-0033 entitled: Filomena E. Atuel, et al. vs. Michael L. Rama, et al."
However, Trovela stated that what they served were just notices, and as of Friday, the suspension order had not been carried out yet. Trovela mentioned that the suspension order was not implemented because the individuals involved were not present; they intended to serve the suspension order personally to them.
The DILG 7, led by Trovela, did not post the same document for the suspension order for Rama and City Administrator Collin Rosell as they did at the City Assessor’s Office.
When asked why, Trovela explained that they preferred to hand over the suspension order personally. (AML)