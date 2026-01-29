DILG Cebu disowns viral ‘Best Performing Vice Mayors’ awards

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu Province clarified that it has no involvement in the viral image circulating on social media that claims to give awards to the so-called best performing vice mayors in Cebu province for 2025.

In a statement released by the DILG Province, the office explained that it regularly conducts performance assessments of every local government unit (LGU), including barangays, as part of ensuring good governance in each locality.

According to the office, every assessment corresponds to awards and incentives granted to local governments in recognition of their “exemplary institutional performance and compliance with established standards.”

The DILG said these official assessments are thorough and include only 12 recognized awards.

These are the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG), Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH), Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) Functionality Audit, Peace and Order Council (POC) Functionality Audit, Local Legislative Award (LLA), Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance (SCFLG), Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) Functionality Audit, Local Council on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Children Functionality Audit, Subaybayan Award, Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangays (SGLGB), Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Award (LTIA), and Bansiwag Awards for LGUs.

Aside from these, the office said there are no other awards to be given.

“Outside of the foregoing, the department clarifies that it is not associated with, does not endorse, and categorically disclaims any involvement in other awards or recognitions proliferating on social media or similar platforms that purport to be linked to the DILG,” the DILG said on January 28, 2026.

It was learned that 27 out of the total 51 vice mayors in Cebu province were reportedly recognized as Best Performing Vice Mayors for their local legislation, community engagement, and service excellence in 2025.

Many of those included expressed happiness, but some also expressed surprise.

This includes Borbon Mayor Nico Dotillos, who questioned why he received an award.

Argao Vice Mayor Orvi Ortega also posted a similar sentiment on social media.

The award was reportedly given by a social media page called Transparency Good Governance and Accountability Advocates.

Based on the group’s statement, they conducted a survey called “Boses ng Bayan” involving 6,000 adult respondents. The survey was conducted from December 5, 2025 to January 5, 2026.

“Their dedication, competence, and effective legislation have contributed significantly to a pro-active council and effective legislative agenda, earning them solid approval from their constituents. We acknowledge the Top 10 Best Performing Vice Mayors of Cebu Province, a testament to their outstanding service and leadership,” the group said in a social media post on January 27, 2026.

Among the bases of their survey were the passage of priority legislative measures, legislation related to infrastructure, peace and order, healthcare, education, jobs and employment, agriculture, public safety, and environmental sustainability.

The DILG clarified that while it recognizes awards given by other government agencies, private organizations, and institutions, it urged the public to be cautious and vigilant in acknowledging awards.

“Careful assessment of the credibility, mandate, assessment criteria, and track record of awarding bodies is strongly advised,” the DILG said.

The office added that it has already raised the same concerns with its higher office for further public guidance. (ANV)